Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Backstage Tour of Frozen: The Musical at the Hollywood Pantages

Video Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate - Duration: 07:54s - Published < > Embed
Backstage Tour of Frozen: The Musical at the Hollywood Pantages

Backstage Tour of Frozen: The Musical at the Hollywood Pantages

Elsa and Anna actresses Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler share their experiences embodying iconic Disney characters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney's Frozen, The Hit Broadway Musical [Video]Disney's Frozen, The Hit Broadway Musical

An inside look at Disney's Frozen now playing at the Hollywood Pantages. Erica Olsen reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:30Published

Frozen Live Is a Must See for Frozen Fans! [Video]Frozen Live Is a Must See for Frozen Fans!

The broadway smash hit musical Frozen live is currently playing at The Pantages Theater in Hollywood through February 2. The show stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna. Frozen..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.