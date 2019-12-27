Backstage Tour of Frozen: The Musical at the Hollywood Pantages

Elsa and Anna actresses Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler share their experiences embodying iconic Disney characters.



Recent related videos from verified sources Disney's Frozen, The Hit Broadway Musical An inside look at Disney's Frozen now playing at the Hollywood Pantages. Erica Olsen reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:30Published 2 weeks ago Frozen Live Is a Must See for Frozen Fans! The broadway smash hit musical Frozen live is currently playing at The Pantages Theater in Hollywood through February 2. The show stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna. Frozen.. Credit: Localish Duration: 03:34Published 2 weeks ago