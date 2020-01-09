Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Meghan Returns To Canada As British Royals Iron Out Rift

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Meghan Returns To Canada As British Royals Iron Out Rift

Meghan Returns To Canada As British Royals Iron Out Rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently sent shockwaves through the British monarchy after announcing that they planned to take a 'step back' from loyal life and split their time between North America and Britain.

Reuters reports that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, returned to Canada to be with the couple's son Archie.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Meghan Returns To Canada As British Royals Iron Out Rift

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|UK OUT, IRELAND OUT



Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan returns to Canada as British royals seek to solve Harry rift

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, has gone back to Canada to be with their son after the couple...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times


Royal family not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan's announcement to "step back"

The British royal family is reeling from an extraordinary new rift involving Prince Harry and Meghan...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Twitter Had Some Pretty Witty Responses If Meghan & Harry Moved To Canada [Video]Twitter Had Some Pretty Witty Responses If Meghan & Harry Moved To Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they'd back down as "senior" members of the royal family and relocate to spend more time in North America had some Twitter users getting fresh if the..

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:49Published

Royal Family And Media React To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stepping Down From Duties [Video]Royal Family And Media React To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stepping Down From Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped a British bombshell after announcing that they would be stepping down from their royal duties. ET Canada breaks down all the reaction from the Royal family, the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.