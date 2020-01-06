Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Mocks Democrats While Touting Killing Of Iranian General

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Trump Mocks Democrats While Touting Killing Of Iranian General

Trump Mocks Democrats While Touting Killing Of Iranian General

Marc Liverman reports the House voted on measure to limit President Trump's war powers, the Senate will take up a similar measure next week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Thousands turn out for Soleimani funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day'

Thousands turn out for Soleimani funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day'Tens of thousands of Iranians thronged the streets of Tehran on Monday for the funeral of Quds Force...
WorldNews - Published

Where relationship between Trump and Congress stands amid Iran conflict

The House of Representatives passed a war powers resolution Thursday in an attempt to limit decisions...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Ambassador: Trump wants peace [Video]US Ambassador: Trump wants peace

Woody Johnson, the US Ambassador to the UK, insists that Donald Trump's killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was in the name of peace.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Trump claims 'American justice' with killing of Qassem Soleimani [Video]Trump claims 'American justice' with killing of Qassem Soleimani

President Donald Trump used the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in his re-election campaign. According to Reuters, thousands of people cheered when Trump said Soleimani’s death saved lives...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.