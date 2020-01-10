Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts

Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts

The Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg wrote a Marketwatch column this week.

He said that President Donald Trump had broken his economic promises and enriched the wealthy at the expense of most Americans.

"Too much wealth is in too few hands.

Nearly all the money goes to people like me, who don't need it." Bloomberg laid out what he would do, as President, to undo the damage Trump has done.

He invest in research and development to create "job factories" across the country.

Bloomberg also said he would support education and training programs. The former mayor also said he would work to improve benefits and protections.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cxinsider

Alex Richards Trump's tax cuts were great for billionaires. "Nearly all the money goes to people like me, who don't need it."… https://t.co/69S1ujTlzg 4 days ago

cxinsider

Alex Richards 'Too much wealth is in too few hands' — Michael Bloomberg slams Trump's tax cuts as a gift to the rich… https://t.co/OLaMuc7cjf 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.