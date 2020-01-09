Global  

China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak

Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan.
China believes new virus behind mystery pneumonia outbreak

Beijing (AFP) Jan 9, 2020 China believes a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck 59 people...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •News24


China pneumonia outbreak may be caused by Sars-type virus: WHO

China pneumonia outbreak may be caused by Sars-type virus: WHOWorld Health Organization says a new coronavirus, the family linked to Sars and Mers, may be behind...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •BBC News



raj65025523

BR China identifies new strain of coronavirus as source of pneumonia outbreak - The Washington Post https://t.co/QMmNCiCDkU 37 minutes ago

JeremyFarrar

Jeremy Farrar RT @AmeshAA: “In Wuhan, there has not been a new confirmed case for around two weeks and the evidence does not suggest any human to human t… 3 hours ago

AmeshAA

Amesh Adalja “In Wuhan, there has not been a new confirmed case for around two weeks and the evidence does not suggest any human… https://t.co/iGzUvXOSvH 3 hours ago

PortaSong

Oblio Good to know scientists are on this - China identifies new strain of coronavirus as source of pneumonia outbreak https://t.co/yVqE547ymK 4 hours ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @washingtonpost: China identifies new strain of coronavirus as source of pneumonia outbreak https://t.co/oZececuwmO 5 hours ago

KnowlexUK

Knowlex China identifies a new strain of coronavirus as a source of a pneumonia outbreak https://t.co/VJr7a0kgXc 5 hours ago

carlton54867519

carlton China identifies new strain of coronavirus as source of pneumonia outbreak https://t.co/4VVNaOXgnd https://t.co/joSH9MM4io 6 hours ago

tapanok

Ponchanok RNaBhuket RT @bylenasun: NEW: China identifies new strain of coronavirus as source of pneumonia outbreak. Our story, w @gerryshih. https://t.co/fq1Zz… 6 hours ago


Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China [Video]Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China

WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan. Citing researchers, China's Central Television reports that the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:10Published

Pneumonia Outbreak In China Appears To Be Linked To Coronavirus [Video]Pneumonia Outbreak In China Appears To Be Linked To Coronavirus

Health officials say as of Sunday, 59 people in Wuhan, China, were being treated for the mysterious respiratory illness.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

