The 10 Best Spots Worldwide for Your Retirement

The 10 Best Spots Worldwide for Your Retirement.

International Living has released a list of its top countries for people to settle when their working days are over.

The list is based off many factors, including the cost of living and housing, health care and perks for older residents.

In the top spot is Portugal, where comfortable living can be had for a monthly fee of just $2,500.

In second is Panama, where it is slightly more at just $2,600.

With its $2000 price tag, Costa Rica takes third place.

In fourth is Mexico which costs $1,500 to $3,000 based on your area.

.

Here is the rest of International Living's top 10 and their monthly amounts:.

5.

Colombia - $1,030 to $2,720.

6.

Ecuador - $1,800.

7.

Malaysia - $1,800.

8.

Spain - $2,500.

9.

France - $2,500 (as long as it is not in Paris).

10.

Vietnam - Less than $1,500