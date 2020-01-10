Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The 10 Best Spots Worldwide for Your Retirement

The 10 Best Spots Worldwide for Your Retirement

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
The 10 Best Spots Worldwide for Your Retirement

The 10 Best Spots Worldwide for Your Retirement

The 10 Best Spots Worldwide for Your Retirement.

International Living has released a list of its top countries for people to settle when their working days are over.

The list is based off many factors, including the cost of living and housing, health care and perks for older residents.

In the top spot is Portugal, where comfortable living can be had for a monthly fee of just $2,500.

In second is Panama, where it is slightly more at just $2,600.

With its $2000 price tag, Costa Rica takes third place.

In fourth is Mexico which costs $1,500 to $3,000 based on your area.

.

Here is the rest of International Living's top 10 and their monthly amounts:.

5.

Colombia - $1,030 to $2,720.

6.

Ecuador - $1,800.

7.

Malaysia - $1,800.

8.

Spain - $2,500.

9.

France - $2,500 (as long as it is not in Paris).

10.

Vietnam - Less than $1,500
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.