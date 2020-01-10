Global  

6 Investigative Podcasts You Can Binge Right Now

1.

'Reply All'.

From P.J.

Vogt and Alex Goldman, this podcast delves into mysteries related to the internet.

2.

'In the Dark'.

Host Madeleine Baran spent a year in Mississippi delving into the case of Curtis Flowers, a man tried six times for a quadruple murder.

3.

'Missing Richard Simmons'.

Hosted by former client of Richard Simmons, Dan Taberski, this series seeks to answer why the fitness icon cut himself off from his public persona.

4.

'Bear Brook'.

Host Jason Moon attempts to shed light on an unsolved, quadruple murder that occurred decades ago in Bear Brook State Park.

5.

'Heavyweight'.

Each episode of this podcast delves into a personal, haunting mystery from the past of a different person.

6.

'The Clearing'.

Host Josh Dean seeks out the victims of serial killer Edward Wayne Edwards.

He is assisted by Edwards traumatized adult daughter
