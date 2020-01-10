India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson makes India comeback after waiting for 1637 days 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:39s - Published India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson makes India comeback after waiting for 1637 days Young India wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson made his international comeback after a gap of 1637 days when he was included in the Indian playing eleven for the third and final Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in Pune. 0

