House Passes PFAS Chemicals Bill

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
House Passes PFAS Chemicals BillThe House passed a key vote.
Tweets about this

jacoker2

jacjac🌎❄️🌊 RT @CourthouseNews: House Passes PFAS Chemicals Bill to Push Water Standards https://t.co/xfDRui4Yvu @JackRodgersCNS 1 minute ago

AbbySmithDC

Abby Smith Two dozen Republicans voted with House Democrats to pass sweeping legislation on PFAS this morning. But that doesn… https://t.co/rmbE652uzd 7 minutes ago

TinaMGLong

Tina Long RT @RepAndyLevin: In Michigan, we know the critical importance of protecting drinking water from contamination. Let our state continue to… 12 minutes ago

kjelenfy

Karen Jelenfy RT @MainePublic: The U.S. House has passed a bill sponsored by Maine’s two House members that would regulate PFAS, a group of forever chemi… 13 minutes ago

seachele420

Michele Harmon BREAKING: The House passed legislation to broadly regulate cancer-linked chemicals known as PFAS that have been le… https://t.co/xw0ydw8Ldg 13 minutes ago

gora321

Gora RT @foodandwater: BREAKING: #CleanUpPFAS bill passed the U.S. House to regulate PFAS "forever chemicals" for the first time! Communities a… 14 minutes ago

AbbySmithDC

Abby Smith RT @SiegelScribe: Fate of "forever chemicals" with Trump EPA as House passes bill scorned by Senate GOP. @AbbySmithDC has your latest from… 17 minutes ago

editherin1

edith RT @RepWexton: PFAS chemicals are “forever chemicals” linked to several adverse health effects. Today, I voted to protect the public heal… 18 minutes ago


White House, CDC Feuding Over Study of Toxic Chemicals in Drinking Water [Video]White House, CDC Feuding Over Study of Toxic Chemicals in Drinking Water

The Trump Administration is causing delays on a multimillion-dollar federal study on toxic chemicals in drinking water in America. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published

