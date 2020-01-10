Global  

Federer Could Be Become Billionaire

Business Insider reports that Roger Federer could soon join the exclusive sportsperson's billionaire club.

There are currently only three men in the club: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Floyd Mayweather.

Federer's prize money and endorsements could total $900-million.

He already has another $200 million from agreed-upon sponsorship contracts in the months and years ahead.

Federer is currently in Melbourne preparing for the 2020 Australian Open.
