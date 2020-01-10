Global  

Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions Against Iran

Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions Against Iran

Iranian officials have also denied their involvement in the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed, killing 176 people on board.

CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Trump administration imposes new sanctions on Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the new sanctions against...
Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, says Donald Trump

*Washington:* Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday and...
President Trump’s Sanctions on Iran: What We Know So Far [Video]President Trump’s Sanctions on Iran: What We Know So Far

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explain what new sanctions will be placed on Iran in response to attacks on two American airbases.

Pompeo Questioned On ‘Imminent’ Iranian Threat [Video]Pompeo Questioned On ‘Imminent’ Iranian Threat

Reporters challenge Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the administration’s assertion that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was planning an “imminent” attack on American facilities.

