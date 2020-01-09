Queen Elizabeth finding 'workable solutions' follow Sussex's royal departure

Her Majesty has announced she will be teaming up with her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William to work "together at pace" with the Sussex household, after they stepped back from royal duties earlier this week.

A new statement from the Royal Family reads: " The Sussexes unveiled a brand new website following on from their announcement, which detailed plans for their "new working model" as the couple intend to move into a "progressive new role".