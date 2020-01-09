Global  

Queen Elizabeth finding 'workable solutions' follow Sussex's royal departure

Queen Elizabeth finding 'workable solutions' follow Sussex's royal departure

Queen Elizabeth finding 'workable solutions' follow Sussex's royal departure

Queen Elizabeth finding 'workable solutions' follow Sussex's royal departure Her Majesty has announced she will be teaming up with her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William to work "together at pace" with the Sussex household, after they stepped back from royal duties earlier this week.

The Sussexes unveiled a brand new website following on from their announcement, which detailed plans for their "new working model" as the couple intend to move into a "progressive new role".
Queen orders workable solutions over Harry-Meghan crisis

London, Jan 10 (IANS) Queen Elizabeth II has ordered all four royal households of the UK to find...
Sify - Published


