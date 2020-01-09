Leonardo DiCaprio has pledged $3 million to fight the Australian wildfires

Leonardo DiCaprio has pledged $3 million to fight the Australian wildfires He has launched the Australia Wildfire Fund through his Earth Alliance organisation to raise money for the cause and has promised to hand over the sum to those tackling the blazes.

Earth Alliance via statement: The organisation will be working with companies in Australia fighting the blaze, including WIRES Wildlife Rescue, Aussie Ark and Bush Heritage.