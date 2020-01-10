Global  

'Wolf moon' lunar eclipse lights up sky over Derbyshire, UK

'Wolf moon' lunar eclipse lights up sky over Derbyshire, UK

'Wolf moon' lunar eclipse lights up sky over Derbyshire, UK

A stargazer in Derbyshire captured this timelapse of the first full moon of the decade lighting up the night sky near Royston Rocks in Derbyshire, UK on Friday (January 10).

The event coincided with a penumbral lunar eclipse - when the sun, moon and Earth are aligned.

The event was captured in 4K by Doug Blane.
