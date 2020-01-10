Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches destroyer: U.S. Navy

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches destroyer: U.S. Navy

Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches destroyer: U.S. Navy

A Russian navy ship &apos;aggressively approached&apos; a U.S. Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, the U.S. Navy&apos;s Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said in a statement on Friday, but Russia denied it saying the U.S. Navy vessel had crossed the Russian ship&apos;s path.

Gavino Garay reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches U.S. Navy destroyer at sea

The U.S. Navy said the Russian ship delayed changing its course and its aggressive approach towards...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches destroyer: U.S. Navy [Video]Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches destroyer: U.S. Navy

A Russian navy ship 'aggressively approached' a U.S. Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said in a statement on Friday, but Russia denied it..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.