Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Join Jane Fonda For 'Fire Drill Fridays'

Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Join Jane Fonda For 'Fire Drill Fridays'

Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Join Jane Fonda For 'Fire Drill Fridays'

Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen join Jane Fonda at the foot of the U.S. Capitol for "Fire Drill Fridays", a weekly protest calling attention to climate change.
Recent related news from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Arrested at Jane Fonda's Protest

Joaquin and Martin Sheen were just arrested along with a bunch of others at the protest. Jane Fonda's...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.com


Jane Fonda's Final Fire Drill Friday Brings Out A-List Protestors Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen and More

Jane Fonda took to Capitol Hill today for her final scheduled Fire Drill Fridays rallies--and she...
E! Online - Published


WaldoMolina1

Waldo Molina RT @CNN: Recent Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen were the latest celebrities to be arrested as part of Jane Fonda's wee… 2 seconds ago

NancyRo89036299

Nancy Roman RT @cnni: Recent Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen were the latest celebrities to be arrested as part of Jane Fonda's we… 10 seconds ago

chigurisu

チグリス RT @TMZ: #UPDATE: Well That Was Quick ... Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Arrested at Jane Fonda's Protest https://t.co/UEYwFFccFy 21 seconds ago

kaylow77

Karen Lovejoy MAGA RT @LazyMeatball: Breaking: Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen arrested at Climate Change protest Yes. Jane Fonda was there too. https://t… 38 seconds ago

ecoplanetmedia

Eco Friendly Creative Agency RT @Indigenous_ca: Join @Janefonda, Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen, @omekongo, @ambervalletta, Susan Sarandon, Avi Lewis, Linda Capato, Tasi… 1 minute ago

Mrs_Bee52

Harvey Weinstein’s Walker RT @JWalterScott: Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen arrested in Jane Fonda's weekly climate change protests https://t.co/rj1sNo8Fiz 1 minute ago

LynnLeeEspino

Lynn Lee Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen were arrested today at Jane Fonda's weekly climate change protest on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/IFZ0ysuMHZ 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebs mourn Australia, call for peace not war in D.C. [Video]Celebs mourn Australia, call for peace not war in D.C.

Inspired by youth climate action around the world and despite her earlier arrest, actress Jane Fonda called for peace not war in her latest "Fire Drill Friday" protest in Washington, D.C. on Friday,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Here's Jane Fonda's advice for getting arrested [Video]Here's Jane Fonda's advice for getting arrested

Jane Fonda's been arrested so many times in Fire Drill Fridays, she'll tell you exactly what you need to bring to jail.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

