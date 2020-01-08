Global  

Jeffrey Epstein Gave $850,000 To MIT, Visited 9 Times

Jeffrey Epstein Gave $850,000 To MIT, Visited 9 Times

Jeffrey Epstein Gave $850,000 To MIT, Visited 9 Times

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein donated more than $700,000 to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and visited campus at least nine times after being convicted of sex crimes in 2008.
Read MIT’s full investigation on Jeffrey Epstein’s controversial donations and who knew what

Read MIT’s full investigation on Jeffrey Epstein’s controversial donations and who knew whatToday, MIT released a 63-page fact-finding report detailing the institute’s involvement with...
The Verge - Published


