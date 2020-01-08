Jeffrey Epstein Gave $850,000 To MIT, Visited 9 Times now < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:23s - Published Jeffrey Epstein Gave $850,000 To MIT, Visited 9 Times Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein donated more than $700,000 to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and visited campus at least nine times after being convicted of sex crimes in 2008.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Read MIT’s full investigation on Jeffrey Epstein’s controversial donations and who knew what Today, MIT released a 63-page fact-finding report detailing the institute’s involvement with...

The Verge - Published 1 hour ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this