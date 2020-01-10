Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism

Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism

From the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their relationship known, many Brits didn't like her.

Some UK citizens sent a clear message that a biracial, divorced American actress, was not considered "Royal".

While many in the UK welcomed her, the British tabloid media and a large swath of the Twitterverse were not kind.

Now Harry and Meghan are drawing fire again for having the "audacity" to distance themselves royal life.

According to CNN, some observers think racism is partly to blame.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|SOUTH AFRICA OUT



Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: Who will pay for security?

In stepping down as "senior members" of the royal family, the question of who will pay for security...
FOXNews.com - Published

Piers Morgan Erupts During Debate on Meghan Markle Press Treatment: ‘Where is the Racism?’

Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan erupted on Tuesday during a heated debate with guest Dr....
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

willisvillebob

Bob Franklin / make my own decisions. RT @LarryConnersUSA: JAN 14, 2020 On Air ... 11am ... 1010AM / St. Louis ..online or app at https://t.co/ftWJ7FO48r)) NYT admits Trump is… 8 minutes ago

LarryConnersUSA

Larry Conners JAN 14, 2020 On Air ... 11am ... 1010AM / St. Louis ..online or app at https://t.co/ftWJ7FO48r)) NYT admits Trump… https://t.co/GuFLzxCnFD 9 minutes ago

dianeraucher

diane raucher✡️🍩 VOTE ALL BLUE 2020! RT @chewstruth: Racism won't end. A White Deputy Chief told me: "I dream about your chocolate***every night, Erica." A Lt. back from a… 16 hours ago

chewstruth

ERICA JOCELYN CHEW 🍑 Racism won't end. A White Deputy Chief told me: "I dream about your chocolate***every night, Erica." A Lt. back… https://t.co/gKdKKXUkFW 17 hours ago

NotTheWhosTommy

Thomas Mariani @billyapatterson Had a stigma against it for years because I saw it too many times thanks to my sisters & their dou… https://t.co/6vHY7fhUBI 2 days ago

lyonhart07

Adam Davis @newbiedm I love CR, but my initial reaction to this is negative. So many other classic campaign settings could hav… https://t.co/5V8YYcbS1b 2 days ago

winmor1

winston morson @VeuveK @annaamatorights @DRARamsay @xUngenannt @Conservatives This is the second story of Brexit. Many leavers hav… https://t.co/fdJidR9epy 4 days ago

Elsa_DeGelder

Els @maeday05 It's ironic that with the backlash against hormones in meat, so many people think nothing of hormonally altering children. 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Megxit: Whither The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex? [Video]Megxit: Whither The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex?

Elle Magazine reports 'Sussexit,' or 'Megxit,' is in full effect. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced plans to divide their time between the UK and North America. They also say they intend to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Let’s Talk: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit [Video]Let’s Talk: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit

ABC news royal contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber discusses the latest of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choosing to split their time between the UK and Canada.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 04:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.