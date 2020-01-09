Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Adam Sandler gets choked up addressing Drew Barrymore in an emotional speech

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Adam Sandler gets choked up addressing Drew Barrymore in an emotional speechDrew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are our on-screen OTP 😍
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Adam Sandler Get Emotional Talking About Drew Barrymore--And Try Not to Do the Same

It's been a long road for the two legendary actors. Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have starred in...
E! Online - Published

Drew Barrymore Makes Surprise Appearance at NBR Gala 2020 To Present Adam Sandler With Best Actor Award

Drew Barrymore keeps close to Adam Sandler backstage at the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala on...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Adam Sandler never want’s his daughters to watch 'Uncut Gems' [Video]Adam Sandler never want’s his daughters to watch 'Uncut Gems'

Adam Sandler has shared that he never wants his two daughters to watch his movie ‘Uncut Gems’, because of his romantic scenes.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published

Drew Barrymore 'loves' pal Adam Sandler 'so much' [Video]Drew Barrymore 'loves' pal Adam Sandler 'so much'

Drew Barrymore "loves" her pal Adam Sandler "so much", as she gushed over her longterm co-star and friend whilst handing him an award at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.