U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions after attack

U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions after attack

U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions after attack

The United States imposed more sanctions on Iran on Friday in retaliation for its missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq this week and vowed to increase economic penalties if Tehran continued &quot;terrorist&quot; acts.

Roger Fortuna reports.
