Man accused of threatening president appears in court

Palm Beach police are investigating after they say a man believed to be an Iranian national was found with several knives on the Flagler Memorial Bridge on Friday.
MEANWHILE... A BROWARD COUNTYMAN... IN FEDERAL COURT TODAYFOR THE FIRST TIME..

CHARGEDWITH MAKING THREATS DURING AFACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO TO KILLPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.INVESTIGATORS SAY THE MANADMITTED TO THE THREATS INRESPONSE TO THE U.S. MISSILESTRIKE THAT KILLED A TOPIRANIAN GENERAL.WPTV FIRST BROKE THIS STORYAND NEWSCHANNEL 5'S RYANHUGHES WAS THE ONLY REPORTERIN THE COURTROOM TODAY.

HE'SLIVE NEAR MAR- A-LAGO....RYAN?FEDERAL PROSECUTORS CALLEDCHAUNCY LUMP A DANGER TO THECOMMUNITY AND A POSSIBLEFLIGHT RISK.

BUT THE26-YEAR-OLD DID NOT UTTER AWORD IN COURT... HE SAT NEXTTO HIS ATTORNEY SHACKLED ANDSTONEFACED.<< WPTV capturing these photosof the Facebook accountinvestigators say Chauncy Lumpused...going by the nameBlackMan vs America...where herecorded a seven minuteFacebook Live videothreatening to kill PresidentDonald Trump and blow upBroward County.

The26-year-old in federal Courtin Fort LauderdaleFriday...now facing possiblejail time.

TAKO: 16:29:39“When somebody makes a threatto the President whether it beTrump whether itBush or whoever it should bedeemed credible and heldaccountable” Neighbors inOakland Park surprised tolearn Lump allegedly recordedthe video inside thisapartment on January 3rd inresponse to the killing ofIranian general Soleimani.RUSSELL BENFER: 16:37:04“Itweird because I didnknow that he lived across thestree” Federal investigatorssaying Lump had white cream onhis face...a towel on his headwrapped like a turban and ashower curtain over his body.When he was questioned...Lumpallegedly said the threatswere meant to be a joke.

TAKO:16:30:00“Thatpeople say when they getcaught saying something or wewere joking we didnor you took it out ofcontext”



