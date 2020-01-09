Global  

WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 10

WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 10

WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 10

Three officers injured in fight at Souza-Baranowski Prison; Jeffrey Epstein donated $850,000 to MIT over 15 years; Mookie Betts signs $27M deal with Red Sox; Warm weekend.
