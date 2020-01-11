Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error

Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error

Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, after initially denying it brought down the plane in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error

Wednesday's (January 8) crash heightened international pressure on Iran after months of friction with the United States and tit-for-tat military strikes.

Washington killed an Iranian general last week in Iraq, prompting Tehran to fire at U.S. targets.

The United States and Canada, which had 57 citizens on board, had blamed an Iranian action for bringing down the aircraft.

Ottawa had told Iran that "the world is watching." On Twitter, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the armed forces investigation showed the downing of the Boeing 737-800 was the result of "human error at time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism (that) led to disaster." An Iranian military statement, announcing that a missile had struck the plane and expressing condolences to the victims, said the plane had flown close to a sensitive military site belonging to the elite Revolutionary Guards.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

San Diego College Student Among Those Killed in Iran Plane Crash [Video]San Diego College Student Among Those Killed in Iran Plane Crash

A student at a San Diego university was among those killed in the Ukrainian airliner crash over Iran this week that left 176 people dead.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 01:22Published

San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash [Video]San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash

A San Diego student has been named among those killed when an international flight bound for Ukraine crashed in Iran.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.