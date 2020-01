Iran Admits It Unintentionally Shot Down Ukrainian Jetliner That Crashed Earlier This Week GUYS TAKE ON TAMPA BAY.THAT GAME IS AT 7:00.THAT'S YOUR WEEKEND TRAVELALERT.DEVELOPING NOW, IRAN ADMITSIT UNINTENTIONALLY SHOT DOWNTHE UKRAINIAN JETLINE THEIRCRASHED EARLIER THIS WEEK.THE CRASH KILLED ALL 176PEOPLE ABOARD, ASCORRESPONDENT SKYLER HENRYREPORTS, US OFFICIALS SAY,THERE WAS ANOTHER AIR STRIKETHE SAME DAY IRAN'S TOMORROWGENERAL WAS KILLED.IRANIAN STATE TV SAYS IRANUNINTENTIONALLY SHOT DOWN AUKRAINIAN JETLINER ONWEDNESDAY, KILLING ALL 176PEOPLE ON BOARD.THE REPORTS SITING MILITARYSTATEMENT BLAMES HUMAN ERROR.THE INCIDENT WHICH IRAN HADDENIED A ROLE IN TOOK PLACEWITHIN HOURS OF THAT COUNTRY'SRETALIATION ATTACK, AFTER THEDEATH OF HIS TOP GENERAL,QASEM SOLEIMANI.ON FRIDAY, CBS NEWS CONFIRMED,THAT THE US MILITARY ALSO MADEAN UNSUCCESSFUL ATTEMPT TOKILL A SECOND KEY FIGURE OFIRAN'S ISLAMIC REVOLUTION AREAFORCE CURDS FORCE, HIGHRANKING COMMANDER IN YEMEN.DISCUSSED DETAILS, HE SAYS,PROMPTED THE STRIKE AGAINSTSOLEIMANI.WE WILL TELL YOU THATPROBABLY IT WAS GOING TO BETHE EMBASSY IN BAGHDAD.I CAN REVEAL THAT I BELIEVE ITWOULD HAVE BEEN FOUR EM BASS.IS JUST LAST NIGHTSECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEOSAID THE ADMINISTRATION DIDNOT HAVE PRECISE INFORMATIONABOUT THREAT.WE DON'T KNOW PRECISELYWHEN WE DON'T KNOW PRECISELYWHERE BUT IT WAS REAL.YOU ARE MISTAKEN WHEN YOUSAY YOU DIDN'T KNOW PRECISELYWHEN OR PRECISELY WHERE.COMPLETELY TRUE,COMPLETELILY CONSISTENTTHOUGHTS.DON'T KNOW EX EXACTLY WHICHDAY BUT IT WAS, QASEMSOLEIMANI HIMSELF WAS PLOTTINGLARGE SCALE EFFECT AGAINSTAMERICANS.TRUMP ADMINISTRATIONREVEALED DETAILS OF ADDITIONALSANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN THATTHE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCEDEARLIER THIS WEEK.THE SANCTIONS COME AFTERTEHRAN LAUNCHED MORE THANDOZEN BALISTIC MISSILES AT TWOIRAQI BASES HOUSING AMERICANAND COALITION FORCES.NO ONE WAS KILLED IN THATRETALIATION FOR SOLEIMANI'SDEATH AND THE US DID NOTSTRIKE BACK, BUT IRANIANCOMMANDER REVEALED HARSHREVENGE WOULD COME SOON.SKYLER HENRY, CBS NEWS, THEWHITE HOUSE.NOW THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION SAYS THE NEWSANCTIONS WILL TARGET EIGHTSENIOR IRANIAN OFFICIALS