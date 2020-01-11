Another Worst Blue/Green Screen Effects in Movies 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:34s - Published Another Worst Blue/Green Screen Effects in Movies Not even big budgets can save these movies from rotten special effects. For this list, we're looking at the compositing shots in films released after the 1980s that looked embarrassing instead of impressive. We're basing our picks on a mix of poor blending, cartoony looks and the comedy or cringe that arises as a result of these poor effects. Though the films we mention are not necessarily terrible, we're excluding the poorly financed world of indie flicks and b-movies no matter how egregious their contributions may be. Our countdown includes films such as "Speed Racer" (2008), "The Last Airbender" (2010) & "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" (2009). Which movie do YOU think has the worst blue/green-screen effects? Let us know in the comments! 0

Disagree with our rank? Check out the voting page for this topic and have your say! Https://watchmojo.com/suggest/Another%20Top%2010%20Worst%20Blue/Green%20Screen%20Effects%20in%20Movies Special thanks to our user Antonio Berla for suggesting this idea!





