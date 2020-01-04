Keir Starmer launches leadership campaign in Manchester

Keir Starmer has officially launched his Labour leadership campaign in Manchester.

Speaking at the Mechanics Institute, the shadow Brexit secretary said: "We need to fight to regain our heartland seats, not just those lost in this election, but the ones lost in previous elections." Sir Keir also highlighted the need for a "strategy for Scotland" where Labour went down to one MP in the 2019 General Election.

Report by Jonesia.

