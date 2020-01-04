Global  

Keir Starmer launches leadership campaign in Manchester

Keir Starmer launches leadership campaign in Manchester

Keir Starmer launches leadership campaign in Manchester

Keir Starmer has officially launched his Labour leadership campaign in Manchester.

Speaking at the Mechanics Institute, the shadow Brexit secretary said: "We need to fight to regain our heartland seats, not just those lost in this election, but the ones lost in previous elections." Sir Keir also highlighted the need for a "strategy for Scotland" where Labour went down to one MP in the 2019 General Election.

Report by Jonesia.

