Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Jeremy Corbyn: There's no excuse for shooting down Ukrainian plane

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Jeremy Corbyn: There's no excuse for shooting down Ukrainian plane

Jeremy Corbyn: There's no excuse for shooting down Ukrainian plane

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told a rally that the shooting down of a passenger plane in Tehran was an "appalling act" for which there can be "no excuses".

Addressing a "no war with Iran" protest in central London's Trafalgar Square on Saturday, Mr Corbyn said: "Today let's recognise the horror that the families of those that died in the airliner travelling from Tehran to the Ukraine are suffering from now.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

flowesaunders68

Frances Saunders RT @NeverAg55190688: Jeremy Corbyn equates killing a murderous terrorist with blowing up a passenger plane and killing 176 innocent passeng… 7 minutes ago

shady_inf0

shady_inf0 RT @LBCNews: Jeremy Corbyn has told the no war with Iran rally that there is "no excuse" for Iran shooting down the Ukrainian Airlines pass… 11 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Jeremy Corbyn: There's no excuse for shooting down Ukrainian plane: https://t.co/lhylobnRV2 #JeremyCorbyn 15 minutes ago

NeverAg55190688

Never Again Jeremy Corbyn equates killing a murderous terrorist with blowing up a passenger plane and killing 176 innocent pass… https://t.co/0IXxXUXmtP 27 minutes ago

cmarsh249

Chris Marsh @beaumont_andrew @GarryEdin @rainskilove @fabulous719 @DavidLammy @BorisJohnson Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has tol… https://t.co/NQaE0o9uY7 50 minutes ago

LBCNews

LBC News Jeremy Corbyn has told the no war with Iran rally that there is "no excuse" for Iran shooting down the Ukrainian Ai… https://t.co/p0JcKJKvNY 1 hour ago

paulsquirescom

paul squires @SEOTipsnTricks I know it’s the Express (you’ll have to excuse that as The Guardian wasn’t available) but there’s s… https://t.co/4LnL6wPROB 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran says military shot down plane in error [Video]Iran says military shot down plane in error

Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were fired in error while on high alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published

Corbyn: 'No excuses' for shooting down of Ukrainian plane [Video]Corbyn: 'No excuses' for shooting down of Ukrainian plane

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told the 'no war on Iran' rally in central London that the shooting down of a passenger plane in Tehran was an "appalling act" for which there can be "no excuses"...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.