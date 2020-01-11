Jeremy Corbyn: There's no excuse for shooting down Ukrainian plane

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told a rally that the shooting down of a passenger plane in Tehran was an "appalling act" for which there can be "no excuses".

Addressing a "no war with Iran" protest in central London's Trafalgar Square on Saturday, Mr Corbyn said: "Today let's recognise the horror that the families of those that died in the airliner travelling from Tehran to the Ukraine are suffering from now.