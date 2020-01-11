Global  

Puerto Rico Hit With Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake

Puerto Rico was hit with an earthquake Saturday, just days after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude quake on Tuesday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Puerto Rico shocked by magnitude 5.9 earthquake causing further damage to island

A magnitude 5.9 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island’s...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •IndependentNPRUSATODAY.com


Magnitude 6 Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico, Days After Strongest Quake in a Century Knocks Out Power Across the Island


TIME - Published


dj_diabeatic

Alyssa Klein RT @ashleyrallison: #PuertoRico was hit with *another* 6.0 magnitude earthquake TODAY, yesterday 5.4 and 3.9 magnitude, and 6.4 and 5.8 ear… 1 minute ago

AxelDiazSSA

Axel Díaz My hometown Puerto Rico was struck by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, as well as aftershocks, which left at… https://t.co/NA37ct4pAZ 1 minute ago

PatHernandez43

Patricia Hernandez RT @Dangchick1: Another earthquake hits Puerto Rico with 5.9 magnitude. - CNN https://t.co/dW2Crevj7j 3 minutes ago

ashleyrallison

Ashley Allison #PuertoRico was hit with *another* 6.0 magnitude earthquake TODAY, yesterday 5.4 and 3.9 magnitude, and 6.4 and 5.8… https://t.co/9ohRC8xmFx 4 minutes ago

MaryAliceBisho2

Mary Alice Bishop RT @IntelOperator: Another massive 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico early Saturday as the island continued to struggle with the… 4 minutes ago

cblazblaz

my2cnts RT @pleasesaveour: PR can't catch a break! An earthquake with a 5.9 magnitude rattled Puerto Rico on Saturday morning #BStrong https://t.… 5 minutes ago

lauranlora

Laura Andrea RT @CentroPR: "The earthquake hit as the island's residents were already reeling from a series of major temblors this week, including one w… 6 minutes ago

carlanigaglioni

C RT @CNN: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 rattled Puerto Rico this morning, according to the US Geological Survey. https:/… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Quake-Stunned Puerto Rico [Video]Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Quake-Stunned Puerto Rico

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island's southern coast where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:39Published

Clarksville woman witnesses massive Puerto Rico earthquake [Video]Clarksville woman witnesses massive Puerto Rico earthquake

A Middle Tennessee woman is heartbroken after witnessing destruction caused by a massive earthquake in Puerto Rico.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:52Published

