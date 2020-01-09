Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to fight Atletico in final

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to fight Atletico in final

Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to fight Atletico in final

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to take on rival Atletico in final
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to fight Atletico in final

SHOWS: JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA (JANUARY 11, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

REAL MADRID TRAINING AT KING ABDULLAH SPORTS CITY STADIUM 2.

REAL MADRID CAPTAIN SERGIO RAMOS SPEAKING AT NEWS CONFERENCE 3.

(SOUNDBITE)(Spanish) REAL MADRID CAPTAIN SERGIO RAMOS ON SUPER CUP FORMAT CHANGE, SAYING (ROUGH TRANSLATION): "The format has nothing to do with us, it's the federation, but I think it has been for the best and the competition has gained in value.

The Super Cup recovers value, now there are four competing teams. We benefit this year, we are, in quotes, the guests.

Maybe next year, others will come to dispute it.

Everything is very well organized.

Nothing to reproach, and if the clubs and the Federation benefit economically then it's okay they changed it." 4.

REAL MADRID TRAINING 5.

VARIOUS OF ATLETICO MADRID TRAINING STORY: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says the Spanish Super Cup has been given a boost by its new format and by being transported to Saudi Arabia, as his side prepare to face Atletico Madrid in Sunday's (January 12) final in Jeddah.

Real and Atletico each ended last season empty-handed and would not have qualified for the competition under its previous format as a season curtain-raiser between the Spanish champions and the Copa del Rey winners.

But both sides earned invites in a radical shake-up by the Spanish soccer federation, who will pocket a reported 120 million euros in a three-year deal to hold the competition in Saudi Arabia.

National soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales led a revamp of the Super Cup by expanding the contest between the league champions and Copa del Rey winners to a four-team format, and shifting the event from August to January and pledging to take it outside Spain.

The move to Saudi Arabia has nevertheless led to criticism from human rights groups as well as traditionalist fans of the competition in Spain.

Real outclassed Copa del Rey holders Valencia 3-1 and Atletico produced a stunning fightback to beat La Liga winners Barcelona 3-2, setting up a sixth competitive final between the two city rivals in eight years.

Atletico beat Real in a 2013 Copa del Rey showpiece, the 2014 Super Cup and the 2018 European Super Cup, while Real were the victors in the two sides' 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals.

Real will be without three of their most dangerous forwards in Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema through a combination of illness and injuries, while Atletico captain Koke is out for Diego Simeone's side with a muscle problem.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to fight Atletico in final https://t.co/As3d3osgTu https://t.co/dfsNve8TU7 20 hours ago

dotfip

chris and the Fippos Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to fight Atletico in final. JANUARY 11, 2020 (c) 2020 Reuters [SOCCER-… https://t.co/WMksQMfkVz 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Atletico leave it late to stun Barcelona 3-2 in thriller [Video]Atletico leave it late to stun Barcelona 3-2 in thriller

Atletico Madrid claim thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:56Published

Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach [Video]Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach

Ernesto Valverde says the Spanish Super Cup is in Saudi Arabia due to the football industry's desire to find more revenue streams.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.