BAD BOYS FOR LIFE movie - ESPN

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE movie - ESPN

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE movie - ESPN

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE movie - ESPN We'll give you a call if we need ya, Stephen A. Smith.

Smith.

#BadBoysForLife in theaters January 17.

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

Directed by: Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah Written by: Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner Produced by: Jerry Bruckheimer Will Smith Doug Belgrad Executive Producers: Barry Waldman Chad Oman Mike Stenson James Lassiter Cast: Will Smith Martin Lawrence Vanessa Hudgens Alexander Ludwig Charles Melton Paola Nunez Kate Del Castillo Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano #BadBoys #WillSmith #MartinLawrence #ESPN #StephenASmith #BadBoysForLife #BadBoysSequel
Will Smith reminds us just how big an icon he really is with 'Tonight Show' rap with Jimmy Fallon

Will Smith, whose new movie, "Bad Boys for Life," comes out Friday, shared his own history in a rap...
USATODAY.com - Published


