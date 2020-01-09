Iran admitted Saturday its military had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 onboard, but the admission did little to quiet condemnation from countries, including Canada, which had 57 citizens on board.



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Disastrous mistake': Iran accepts blame for Ukraine jet Iran admitted Saturday its military had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 onboard, but the admission did little to quiet condemnation from countries, including Canada, which had.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:53Published 1 hour ago Ukraine jet accidentally downed by Iran say Canada, U.S. A Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after take-off was accidentally shot down by Iran, Canada's prime minister and U.S. officials said on Thursday. Conway G. Gittens has the details. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:36Published 2 days ago