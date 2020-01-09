Global  

'Disastrous mistake': Iran accepts blame for Ukraine jet

'Disastrous mistake': Iran accepts blame for Ukraine jet

'Disastrous mistake': Iran accepts blame for Ukraine jet

Iran admitted Saturday its military had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 onboard, but the admission did little to quiet condemnation from countries, including Canada, which had 57 citizens on board.

Conway G.

Gittens has the details.
0
