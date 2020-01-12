Klopp says record setting start is 'really cool' but no time to celebrate

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 11, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JUERGEN KLOPP AT NEWS CONFERENCE AFTER 1-0 WIN OVER TOTTENHAM 2.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER JUERGEN KLOPP SAYING: REPORTER OFF-CAMERA ASKING: "Juergen, you've now set this record for best ever start in European football, does that mean anything to you at all?

Is it something to dwell on or just to move on from?" JUERGEN KLOPP SAYING: "Well I really tried to respond in an appropriate way, to be honest, when somebody told me I didn't feel anything, it's just not like that, and I'm football, in football since 50 years so if somebody would've told me that would ever happen I probably would've said it's not possible, now that it happened he doesn't feel, so I don't know exactly what's wrong with me but, it's, it's really cool, it's exceptional, I told the boys we made kind of an analyze??

Directly after the game I told what we should've done better, what we could've done better but of course I know if it would be easy to have that winning streak then so many more teams would've done it so obviously very exceptional.

But we didn't think a second before, I didn't, and after the game somebody had to remind me about it so that's obviously exceptional but, if it stays like this I can think about it in the next five years, after five years or so, in the moment I can just say what we tried to do really with all we have is still to create a basis for the rest of the season, and the rest of the season is still quite long and we have a lot of tough games to play, the next one (ManU) is especially tough and we have to make sure we are ready for that.

Today was difficult, we made it a little too difficult for ourselves because we didn't finish it off but not to forget and not to underestimate the quality of the other team so it's normal that they come back in a game like this and I'm really happy." 3.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER JUERGEN KLOPP SAYING: "It's a big challenge to come here and have that amount of possession, knowing about the counter-attacking quality of these players on the pitch so it was intense really, but I think we deserve the three points, was not our best game we played so far but it was a very good one and our side, really good football in parts of the game and in the end a proper fight and all good." STORY: Liverpool continued to break new ground as they set a Premier League record with a 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (January 11), but for Juergen Klopp it was just another three points en route to the title.

Roberto Firmino's 37th-minute goal proved sufficient for Liverpool to rack up a 20th win in 21 Premier League games and extend their unbeaten league run to a club record 38 games.

They were not even at their best but Liverpool, who have kept six successive clean sheets, have simply forgotten how to lose as they romp towards a first English title since 1989-90.

They are 16 points clear of second-placed Leicester City and their haul of 61 points is two more than the previous Premier League record after 21 games, Manchester City's 59 in 2017-18.

It is also more than any club in Europe's big five league's has managed after 21 games, and the way things are going the title might be wrapped up by Easter.

Yet Klopp was subdued after Saturday's win -- disappointed his side had not dispatched Jose Mourinho's faltering Tottenham Hotspur side with ease after a dominant first half.

