Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Thousands protest in Warsaw against Poland’s 'muzzle-law'

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Thousands protest in Warsaw against Poland’s 'muzzle-law'

Thousands protest in Warsaw against Poland’s 'muzzle-law'

Demonstrations have been taking place in the Polish capital Warsaw against a controversial judiciary law.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Thousands protest in Warsaw against Poland's 'muzzle-law'

Demonstrations have been taking place in the Polish capital Warsaw against a controversial judiciary...
Al Jazeera - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of judges and lawyers join Warsaw protest against Polish 'muzzle-law' [Video]Hundreds of judges and lawyers join Warsaw protest against Polish 'muzzle-law'

Hundreds of judges and lawyers join Warsaw protest against Polish 'muzzle-law'

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:28Published

Poland protests grow as parliament debates controversial judges law [Video]Poland protests grow as parliament debates controversial judges law

Poland protests grow as parliament debates controversial judges law

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.