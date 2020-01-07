Carson Wentz Praised for Reporting Concussion

Wentz was knocked out of Sunday's playoff game after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Seattle's Jadeveon Clowney.

The Eagles' quarterback reported concussion systems on the sideline and was taken to the locker room for evaluation.

The NFL's chief medical officer called Wentz's act "heroic.".

I think what Carson Wentz did is heroic and should be highlighted as an example of how an unbelievably skilled and competitive athlete understands the seriousness of concussion injury.

, Dr. Allen Sills, via Associated Press.

So I applaud Carson Wentz for understanding how serious this injury is and for getting appropriate care that he needs.

Veteran quarterback Josh McCown replaced Wentz and kept the game close.

But the Philadelphia Eagles lost 17-9 to the Seattle Seahawks