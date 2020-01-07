Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Carson Wentz Praised for Reporting Concussion

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Carson Wentz Praised for Reporting Concussion

Carson Wentz Praised for Reporting Concussion

Carson Wentz Praised for Reporting Concussion.

Wentz was knocked out of Sunday's playoff game after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Seattle's Jadeveon Clowney.

The Eagles' quarterback reported concussion systems on the sideline and was taken to the locker room for evaluation.

The NFL's chief medical officer called Wentz's act "heroic.".

I think what Carson Wentz did is heroic and should be highlighted as an example of how an unbelievably skilled and competitive athlete understands the seriousness of concussion injury.

, Dr. Allen Sills, via Associated Press.

So I applaud Carson Wentz for understanding how serious this injury is and for getting appropriate care that he needs.

, Dr. Allen Sills, via Associated Press.

Veteran quarterback Josh McCown replaced Wentz and kept the game close.

But the Philadelphia Eagles lost 17-9 to the Seattle Seahawks
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NFL doctor calls Wentz ‘heroic’ for reporting concussion

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL’s chief medical officer called Carson Wentz “heroic” for...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Carson Wentz Praised for Reporting Concussion https://t.co/qVucgYSGOD 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Carson Wentz's Dodge Demon For Sale [Video]Carson Wentz's Dodge Demon For Sale

Here's your chance to get your hand on Wentz's wheels.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:34Published

Eagles Players Chime In On Whether Hit That Injured Carson Wentz Was Dirty [Video]Eagles Players Chime In On Whether Hit That Injured Carson Wentz Was Dirty

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.