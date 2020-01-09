Tea May Help You Live Longer, Study Says
Tea May Help You Live
Longer, Study Says.
A new study published in the 'European Journal
of Preventive Cardiology' has found a link between
drinking tea and living longer.
.
Chinese researchers analyzed
a group of over 100,000
healthy participants over
a period of seven years.
Habitual tea drinkers were found to have a 20 percent
lower risk of suffering from heart disease or stroke.
They were also observed to have a 22 percent
lower risk of dying from heart disease and stroke.
.
After an additional five years,
those that continued to drink tea
regularly had a 39 percent lower
risk of heart disease and stroke.
And a 56 percent lower risk of
dying from heart disease and stroke.
.
Although 49 percent of the tea drinkers
in the study preferred green tea, which
is believed to offer health benefits.
It is not definite that it is “responsible”
for the study's results, according to Dr. Jenna
Macchiochi of the University of Sussex.
This study strengthens the body of evidence
that habitual tea drinking is associated with
lower rates of atherosclerotic cardiovascular
disease, though it cannot prove that it's
definitely the tea that's responsible, Dr. Jenna Macchiochi, via CNN