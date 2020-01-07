Global  

Puerto Rico Hit Again By A Powerful Earthquake

Puerto Rico Hit Again By A Powerful EarthquakeThis is the third quake in the last week.
One dead, buildings damaged as quakes strike Puerto Rico

A powerful earthquake followed by strong aftershocks stuck Puerto Rico early on Tuesday, killing at...
Reuters Also reported by Newsy


Residents sleeping in cars a day after Puerto Rico suffers 6.4 earthquake

A day after Puerto Rico’s most powerful earthquake in more than a century, scientists warn it’s...
CBS News Also reported by CBS 2 cbs4.com



Another Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico, Thousands Without Electricity Or Water [Video]Another Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico, Thousands Without Electricity Or Water

The governor of Puerto Rico has declared a major disaster after another powerful earthquake rocked the island Saturday; David Begnaud reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:49

Puerto Rico struck by 5.9-magnitude shock [Video]Puerto Rico struck by 5.9-magnitude shock

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Saturday morning.

Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:39

