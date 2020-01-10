Global  

Sydney Opera House lit up in tribute as Australia wildfires claim another victim

Sydney Opera House lit up in tribute as Australia wildfires claim another victim
Iconic Sydney Opera House lights up sails in tribute to firefighters [Video]Iconic Sydney Opera House lights up sails in tribute to firefighters

The sails of the Sydney Opera House were illuminated with messages and photographs to show support for firefighters and wildfire-affected communities.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

WEB EXTRA: Kangaroo In Front Of Wall Of Fire In Australia [Video]WEB EXTRA: Kangaroo In Front Of Wall Of Fire In Australia

DRAMATIC VIDEO of a kangaroo in front of the raging wildfires on Australia's Kangaroo Island. Fires have burned through about one-third of the island, according to the Associated Press.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:09Published

