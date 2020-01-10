Global  

Families of victims mourn in Canada

Families of victims mourn in CanadaIn western Canada, a community comes together to mourn plane crash victims.
PM Trudeau meets crash victims' families amid threat of new tensions with Iran

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting this morning with families of the victims of Wednesday's...
CTV News - Published

'We all suffer': Vigils held across Canada for the Flight PS752 crash victims

From Vancouver to Halifax, mourners and families organized vigils across Canada to honour the victims...
CTV News - Published


globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Families of victims mourn in Canada https://t.co/FZhHWyigZP 8 minutes ago

Seosamh_777

Seosamh [SHO-suv] @FryskeFreon Families of victims mourn in Canada In western Canada, a community comes togethe https://t.co/x6QcCabcL4 29 minutes ago

NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: Families of victims mourn in Canada: In western Canada, a community comes together to mourn plane crash victims. https… 29 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Families of victims mourn in Canada: In western Canada, a community comes together to mourn plan… https://t.co/74xBgGVtY7 30 minutes ago

ultrascanhumint

Ultrascan HUMINT Families of victims mourn in Canada: In western Canada, a community comes together to mourn plane crash victims. https://t.co/nhifUhTDXF 30 minutes ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Families of victims mourn in Canada now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/L4D24f5v6i 35 minutes ago

mjgchen

xinxinxin RT @stopdisplacemnt: Devastating portraits of the lives lost during the false start of the US war on Iran. Accidental crash or accidental b… 2 days ago

Manalmro

Manal Osman RT @AndyFillmoreHFX: A vigil this evening in #Halifax to celebrate the lives of the victims of #Flight752, and mourn their loss. This is a… 2 days ago

