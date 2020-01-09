Pete Buttigieg gets endorsement by Iowa Congressman

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was endorsed by veteran Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack.

The endorsement came three weeks before the party’s nominating contest begins in Iowa.

According to Reuters, Joe Biden was also recently endorsed by another Iowa U.S. lawmaker.

Biden got the endorsement of Iowa’s House delegation, Cindy Axne.

Endorsement by members of Congress are good for presidential candidates because it creates name recognition among local voters.