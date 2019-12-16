Global  

Nancy Pelosi is not concerned about Trump's tweets about her

President Donald Trump attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi again, calling her “Crazy Nancy.” According to Business Insider, Pelosi was asked about the tweet on ABC’s “This Week.” Pelosi said: “He has to know that every knock from him is a boost [for her].” The House Speaker said Trump was “not worth” impeachment but his violation “could not be ignored.” Pelosi said Trump’s tweets projects ideas he has about himself and can be translated to “who he is.”
