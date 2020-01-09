Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase, located roughly 50 miles north of Baghdad.

A statement from the Iraqi military on the injuries did not identify who was behind the attack.

The attack comes just days after two military bases in Iraq that house US forces were targeted by Iran.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required



Recent related news from verified sources

Mortar bombs strike Iraqi military base of Balad, four wounded: military sources

Seven mortar bombs fell on Sunday inside Iraq's Balad air base, which houses U.S. forces, and four...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Keep your war away': Iraqis revive protests amid US-Iran tension [Video]'Keep your war away': Iraqis revive protests amid US-Iran tension

Demonstrators take aim at foreign interference in Iraq, after tensions between US and Iran played out on Iraqi soil.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Trump Says Less Military Action In Iran Crisis Following Iran 'Concluding' Their Response To The Killing Of Soleimani [Video]Trump Says Less Military Action In Iran Crisis Following Iran "Concluding" Their Response To The Killing Of Soleimani

President Donald Trump has stepped back from new military action against Iran. The decision comes after missile strikes on Iraqi bases that house U.S. troops were launched. According to Reuters, no..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.