Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Warren Accuses Bernie Of Sending His Volunteers Out To 'Trash' Her

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Warren Accuses Bernie Of Sending His Volunteers Out To 'Trash' Her

Warren Accuses Bernie Of Sending His Volunteers Out To 'Trash' Her

Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” Bernie Sanders sent his volunteers “out to trash” her.

According to Politico, she said he was risking dividing the part with attacks against her and others.

Warren said: “We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016, and we can’t have a repeat of that.” This comes after Sanders’ campaign allegedly developed a script instructing volunteers to criticize Warren.

They want volunteers to say Warren appeals to “highly-educated, more affluent people.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Urquwill

20 Years Later Urquhart @DanteAtkins @noboa lol, give me a break, if Bernie accuses Warren of sending out volunteers to trash him based on… https://t.co/pbMqjq6OiJ 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren accuses Bernie of sending his volunteers out to 'trash' her [Video]Warren accuses Bernie of sending his volunteers out to 'trash' her

Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” Bernie Sanders sent his volunteers “out to trash” her. According to Politico, she said he was risking dividing the part with attacks against her and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.