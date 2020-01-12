Warren Accuses Bernie Of Sending His Volunteers Out To 'Trash' Her

Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” Bernie Sanders sent his volunteers “out to trash” her.

According to Politico, she said he was risking dividing the part with attacks against her and others.

Warren said: “We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016, and we can’t have a repeat of that.” This comes after Sanders’ campaign allegedly developed a script instructing volunteers to criticize Warren.

They want volunteers to say Warren appeals to “highly-educated, more affluent people.”