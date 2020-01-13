Global  

Deshaun Watson Had Simple Reply To Player Smack Talk

Deshaun Watson Had Simple Reply To Player Smack Talk

Deshaun Watson Had Simple Reply To Player Smack Talk

Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Houston Texans, had a brilliant response to some trash talk.

In the last 11 seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon talked some smack to Watson.

As referees intervened, Watson simply turned his head to the side, lifted his eyebrows and asked “Who?” Watson is then seen laughing, looking confused and asking “Who’s that?” After that game Watson led the Taxans to a 22-19 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills.
