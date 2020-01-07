Global  

White House Press Secretary Responds To Criticism Over Not Holding Press Briefings

White House Press Secretary Responds To Criticism Over Not Holding Press Briefings

Thirteen former White House press secretaries wrote a CNN opinion piece arguing for the return of daily press briefings.

According to CNN, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to the piece.

Grisham said the press has “unprecedented access to President Trump.” She accused them of not wanting information but “looking for a moment” on TV.

Grisham said: “This President is unorthodox in everything he's done.

He's rewritten the rules of politics.”
Pompeo insists Soleimani threat was 'imminent' despite criticism

The secretary's certainty before the White House press corps appeared to run counter to his remarks...
Politico - Published

Stelter Bashes ‘Irresponsible’ Hogan Gidley for Comments Dismissing Call to Revive Briefings: Knows Better ‘Than to Say That Kind of Crap’

CNN's *Brian Stelter* was not happy with White House deputy press secretary *Hogan Gidley* for his...
Mediaite - Published


marilynrutten

marilyn parnes RT @CNN: White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has rebuffed a recent CNN opinion piece from 13 former White House press secretaries… 41 seconds ago

MarkHarper36

Mark Harper Stephanie Grisham says donations should come with no strings attached. Has she seen her boss’s approach to charity? https://t.co/pnpKrPrmk8 3 minutes ago

jenjavajunky

JEN⭐️ #NoWar #DontAgonizeOrganize #VoteBlue2020 RT @rjaviervasquez: In a decade of vast and organized disinformation, accountability of this administration must be forthcoming from the pu… 3 minutes ago

GaryjJeffrey

Gary Jeffrey RT @prayingmedic: Watch @QuickTake's broadcast: LIVE: Secretary of State Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin hold a press conference at t… 3 minutes ago

artytrace

Trace x RT @LinkedHD: She is so lame she couldn’t make an appearance to share this information. Here's what White House press secretary Stephanie… 4 minutes ago

Posicho

Posicho Here's what White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has to say about not holding press briefings https://t.co/dhwjC4rX9A 5 minutes ago

unrepentantlibe

c'[email protected] RT @Sulliview: Stephanie Grisham is not the worst-ever White House press secretary. She’s not a press secretary at all. ... My column http… 7 minutes ago

BethFullerton2

Beth Fullerton RT @doc7780: Want to read some true BS? Here's what White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has to say about not holding press brief… 7 minutes ago


Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces [Video]Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published

Anderson Cooper Fights Back [Video]Anderson Cooper Fights Back

CNN’s Anderson Cooper hit back at White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham for her continuing failure to hold a press briefing.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:02Published

