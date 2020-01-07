White House Press Secretary Responds To Criticism Over Not Holding Press Briefings

Thirteen former White House press secretaries wrote a CNN opinion piece arguing for the return of daily press briefings.

According to CNN, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to the piece.

Grisham said the press has “unprecedented access to President Trump.” She accused them of not wanting information but “looking for a moment” on TV.

Grisham said: “This President is unorthodox in everything he's done.

He's rewritten the rules of politics.”