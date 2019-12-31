49ers Fans Willing To Pay Extra For NFC Championship Game Tickets

The day after a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers fans are contemplating their choices ahead of next week's NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium.



Recent related videos from verified sources The Packers Offer $12 An Hour To Shovel Snow Prior To Playoffs A snowstorm is expected to hit Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday. This storm may be dumping 8-10 inches of snow on the city, reports Business Insider. Due to this, the Green Bay Packers have put out a.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published 3 days ago Flights added for fans traveling to national championship game Flights added for fans traveling to national championship game Credit: WYFF Duration: 01:15Published 2 weeks ago