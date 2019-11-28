Global  

Survivor Of Birmingham Church Bombing Speaks In Chicago

Sarah Collins Rudolph, who survived the 1963 church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, spoke at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at St.

Sabina Church on Sunday.
