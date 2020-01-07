Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Winter weather advisory in effect

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Winter weather advisory in effect

Winter weather advisory in effect

A mix of light rain and snow possible tonight leading to some icy spots around Metro Detroit.

7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Denver weather: Warm, sunny and breezy

Tuesday is expected to be warm and sunny in Denver but a high wind advisory is in effect through this...
Denver Post - Published

Long Island weather:Â Strong winds, possible snow showers

The weather service has issued a wind advisory for Long Island, which will be in effect from noon...
Newsday - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CVitale_TV

Christina Vitale RT @StephanieLinTV: Here's your 7-day forecast Chico-Redding! A second wet system brings us SNOW ❄️❄️❄️ Sunday in the higher elevations. A… 2 hours ago

collegeandmusic

Jessica White RT @NWSOmaha: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of southeast Nebraska until 9PM this evening. Occasional freezing drizzle an… 2 hours ago

Car_Guy_Tom

Tom Appel RT @EdCurran: Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, McHenry and Will Counties… 2 hours ago

MaiKaoru

mai kaoru RT @SchwarzABC7: Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4 AM due to the threat of freezing drizzle. Please be careful if you're out dri… 2 hours ago

MaiKaoru

mai kaoru RT @MikeJanssenWX: Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4AM w/ the threat of patchy freezing drizzle. Drier, warmer Mon, but clouds r… 2 hours ago

23WIFR

23 WIFR Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect at this hour for the areas that didn't see much, if any snow from tonigh… https://t.co/ipX9g2gzzv 2 hours ago

AshleighKlinger

Ashleigh Klinger RT @MikeTaylorwx: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for all of Metro #Detroit due to light freezing rain concerns. Beware of an icy commute… 2 hours ago

spark_radio_net

Spark Radio Network RT @MikeJanssenWX: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across the area until Monday 4AM. Patchy freezing drizzle could result in icy spo… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Light wintry mix tonight; Temps rebound slightly Monday [Video]Light wintry mix tonight; Temps rebound slightly Monday

A winter weather advisory continues for the Kansas City until 10 p.m. Sunday. Sunshine will break through at times on Monday. Look for a high near 44 degrees.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:15Published

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

A light round of snow will accumulate from Fond du Lac, Calumet, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, and Kewaunee counties tonight starting after 6-7 and ending around midnight. Accumulations will mostly be a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.