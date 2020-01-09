Canadians abuzz on possible Harry and Meghan move

Small, snoozy neighborhoods in rural Canada are coming under the spotlight as rumours spread about where Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will choose to call home.

According to media reports, Meghan has already come back to the Saanich Peninsula, on Vancouver Island.

It's reportedly where the family spent Christmas and set the town abuzz with speculation.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LOCAL RESIDENT LYNN SALITURO SAYING: "I went 'Oh my God!

This is where we go all the time,' and we actually came down to the beach, this beach here, and said I bet you they're in that house right across the way here." During their six week holiday, both Harry and Megan reportedly stopped by the nearby market where an employee said she saw her boss talking to Harry.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEEP COVE MARKET EMPLOYEE BETHANY RIIS SAYING: "It was really exciting, she was talking to him and we were just kind of all of us behind her looking at him." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be stepping back from their senior roles in the British royal family on Wednesday (8 January 2020).

Their announcement has sparked an uproar on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

Especially after the royal pair said they are planning to spend more time in North America.