Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Strong winds and huge waves batter coast of County Waterford as Storm Brendan hits Ireland

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Strong winds and huge waves batter coast of County Waterford as Storm Brendan hits Ireland

Strong winds and huge waves batter coast of County Waterford as Storm Brendan hits Ireland

Strong wind and waves battered the coast of Tramore in County Waterford on Monday (January 13) as Storm Brendan hit Ireland.

Gusts of up to 80mph could also hit the western half of the UK today where a yellow warning for wind is in place.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Saturday snow falls short, overshadowed by wind and flooding [Video]Saturday snow falls short, overshadowed by wind and flooding

While it wasn't the snow we were expecting, Saturday's weather was nothing short of eventful. Strong winds made for huge waves on Lake Michigan and flooding in surrounding areas.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

A light round of snow will accumulate from Fond du Lac, Calumet, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, and Kewaunee counties tonight starting after 6-7 and ending around midnight. Accumulations will mostly be a..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 04:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.