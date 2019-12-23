Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Malta's new PM promises to stengthen rule of law amid political and legal crisis

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Malta's new PM promises to stengthen rule of law amid political and legal crisis

Malta's new PM promises to stengthen rule of law amid political and legal crisis

Robert Abela takes over from Joseph Muscat as Malta's PM, amid outrage over the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Advocate Movie [Video]Advocate Movie

Advocate Movie trailer HD Lea Tsemel defends Palestinians: from feminists to fundamentalists, from non-violent demonstrators to armed militants. As a Jewish-Israeli lawyer who has represented..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:07Published

Lower turnout as protesters rally against new Lebanon PM [Video]Lower turnout as protesters rally against new Lebanon PM

Protesters call for economic, political reforms as Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab readies to pick new cabinet.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.